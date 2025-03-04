– Fightful Select has details on the producers for this week’s edition of WWE Raw:

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the CM Punk promo segment and brawl with Seth Rollins.

* Adam Pearce produced the Otis vs. Gunther match.

* Petey Williams and Molly Holly produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile.

* Chris Park produced Ludwig Kaiser’s promo segment.

* Shane Helms and Chris Park produced The War Raiders vs. American Made for the World Tag Team Titles.

* Robert Roode produced the Bron Breakker promo segment.

* The main event Women’s World Title bout between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley was produced by Jason Jordan and Robert Roode.

– Fightful Select also reports that Alexandra Williams was the listed writer for CM Punk’s promo segment. It reportedly received praise backstage. Also, Chad Barbash was internally listed as the writer for Kaiser’s promo. Additionally, Drake Maverick (aka James Curtin/Rockstar Spud) and Bryan Yang were the writers for Bron Breakker’s promo segment.

– As previously reported, Rey Fenix is now a free agent and expected to sign with WWE imminently. Fightful Select reports that WWE has already discussed creative plans for Fenix internally. Fenix’s brother, Penta, is already signed to WWE and made his main Raw roster debut earlier this year.