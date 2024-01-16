WWE Raw Producers & Backstage Notes

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for Monday’s WWE Raw:

* DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh: Jason Jordan & Kenny Dykstra

* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green: Molly Holly

* Gunther promo: Abyss

* Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Abyss

* Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar: Adam Pearce

* Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble

* Shayn Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya: TJ Wilson

* World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

Fightful was told there was never consideration given to having Mahal win the World Title from Rollins or a Damian Priest cash-in on the show.