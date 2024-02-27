WWE Raw Producers List and Backstage Notes for This Week

– Fightful Select has the following report on the producers and some additional backstage notes on last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Nia Jax.

* Shawn Daivari produced Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green.

* Former Team Canada teammates Petey Williams and Robert Roode were the produces for The New Day vs. Imperium Street Fight.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

* Adam Pearce produced the promo segment with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

* Jason Jordan also produced Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax.

* Lastly, Jamie Noble produced the main event featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller.

* During the WWE Main Event TV tapings, Kenny Dykstra produced Ivy Nile vs. Xia Li.

* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Apollo Crews vs. Ivar.

– Fightful also reports that the police officers who escorted Paul Heyman on last Night’s Raw were portayed by AJ Kirsch and Nessy Sylark.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that while Dante Chen has recently appeared on WWE TV shows and has been traveling with the main roster, it’s said that he still hasn’t been called up yet. This is also the case with Javier Bernal, who recently appeared on SmackDown.