– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw, along with WWE Speed and Main Event:

* Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn and Chad Gable match.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Bron Breakker vs. Kale Dixon.

* Petey Williams was the producer on Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO Sky.

* Shawn Daivari produced Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day.

* TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s tag team title contender match.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced Jey Uso vs. Gunther.

* On WWE Speed, Pete Dunne produced Tyler Bate vs. Ricochet.

* On Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Natalya vs. Kiana James.

* Also on Main Event, Pearce produced The Creed Bros. vs. Authors of Pain.

Fightful also notes that both Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai were fine after they were busted open last night. Additionally, Sonya Deville was reportedly backstage throughout the day, and her return wasn’t kept hidden. Several WWE sources didn’t expect her to be back until mid-summer, and they were pleasantly surprised to see her back for WWE Raw.