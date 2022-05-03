WWE Raw Rating Drops to 2022 Low Against NBA Playoffs, Viewership Down

As has been the case for the past couple of weeks, WWE’s ratings took a hit against the NBA Playoffs with last night’s Raw hitting a 2022 low. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.38 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.581 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 13.6% and 2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.44 demo rating and audience of 1.613 million.

The demo rating hit the lowest point of the year so far for the regular time slot, below the 0.39 demo rating from January 10th. Meanwhile, the audience was similarly at a 2022 low, beating last week’s numbers for the new nadir. (There were lower numbers for Raw in early February, but those were for the episodes that aired on SyFy due to the Olympics.) The last time numbers were this for Raw in this timeslot was the January 10th episode which brought in a 0.38 demo rating and 1.553 million viewers.

Raw came in at #4 among cable originals for the night, behind the dominance of the two NBA Playoff games (1.38 demo rating/3.937 million viewers and 1.28/3.822 million) and the post-game Inside the NBA (0.52/1.501 million), all on ESPN. All the wrestling shows across the board have taken hits due to the playoffs.

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.39 demo rating (1.624 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.39 demo rating (1.648 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.35 demo rating (1.472 million viewers)