WWE Raw Rating Down Ahead of Crown Jewel

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw was down as the company prepares to go to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.88 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.472 million viewers. Those numbers are down 4% and 3%, respectively, from last week’s 0.92 demo rating and 2.548 million viewers. They were still up from the numbers two weeks ago (0.86, 2.396 million).

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals of the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NFL led the way of course (3.54, 10.845 million), followed by the post-game SportsCenter (1.34, 3.282 million), the MNF Kickoff (1.25, 4.357 million) and Love & Hip-Hop (0.89, 1.858 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.96 demo rating (2.723 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.86 demo rating (2.455 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.82 demo rating (2.237 million viewers)