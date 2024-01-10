WWE Raw Rating, Audience Drop Against NCAA Championship Game

WWE Raw saw a drop in rating and viewers from last week against the NCAA Championship game. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.464 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 26.7% and 16.4% respectively from last week’s 0.60 demo rating and audience of 1.751 million.

The show was up against the college football championship game, which drew 25.1 million viewers between its airings on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN Deportes. Outside of the Best of 2023 episode two weeks ago, the show had the lowest rating since the November 13th episode also had a 0.44 and the lowest audience October 30th episode brought in 1.39 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.608 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.455 demo rating and 1.649 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.