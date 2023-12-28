wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Slip For Best Of 2023 Episode
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
To the surprise of no one, the Christmas Day “Best of 2023” episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience drop hard. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 698,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The metrics are down 61.7% and 55.3% respectively from last week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.562 million.
The episode was also down compared to last year’s Best Of episode of Raw, which had a 0.27 demo rating and 1.075 million viewers. Of course, last week’s show did not air on Christmas Day and instead aired the day after.
Raw is averaging a 0.517 demo rating and 1.695 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.463 demo rating and 1.735 million viewers in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Reflects On Mid-South Departure, His Progression At The Time
- WWE Reportedly Sets House Show Record With Madison Square Garden Event
- WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
- The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom