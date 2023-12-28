WWE Raw Rating, Audience Slip For Best Of 2023 Episode

To the surprise of no one, the Christmas Day “Best of 2023” episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience drop hard. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 698,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The metrics are down 61.7% and 55.3% respectively from last week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.562 million.

The episode was also down compared to last year’s Best Of episode of Raw, which had a 0.27 demo rating and 1.075 million viewers. Of course, last week’s show did not air on Christmas Day and instead aired the day after.

Raw is averaging a 0.517 demo rating and 1.695 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.463 demo rating and 1.735 million viewers in 2022.