WWE Raw Rating & Audience Down From Last Week

WWE Raw saw a bit of a ratings and audience drop from last week. Monday’s episode score in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.747 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 3.5% and 7.5% respectively from last week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 1.890 million.

The show’s rating was the lowest since the January 15th episode had a 0.44, while the demo rating was the lowest since the January 22nd episode had 1.686 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.543 demo rating and 1.695 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.527 demo rating and 1.846 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.