WWE Raw Rating, Audience Down Against World Series, NFL

This week’s episode of Raw saw a drop in the rating against the World Series and Monday Night Football, with the viewership down as well. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.390 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 6.5% and 5.8% respectively from last week’s 0.46 demo rating and audience of 1.476 million.

Monday’s episode had the lowest demo rating since the October 9th show also has a 0.43, while the audience was the worst since the September 18th episode drew 1.331 million. Monday Night Football led the way with a 3.96 demo rating and 15.207 million viewers across ESPN and ABC, while the World Series game three on FOX did a 1.64 demo rating and 8.126 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.527 demo rating and 1.740 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.475 demo rating and 1.770 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.