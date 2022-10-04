wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Drop From Last Week
This week’s episode of WWE Raw slipped in ratings and viewers from last week, with the rating hitting the lowest point since July. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.40 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.599 million viewers, down 11.1% and 4.5% from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and 1.674 million viewers. The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the July 4th episode had a 0.37, though the total audience was still slightly higher than the 1.594 million from two weeks ago.
Raw ranked #7 among cable originals for the night behind the usual Monday Night Football game on ESPN (3.26 demo rating, 10.863 million viewers), the game’s ESPN2 simulcast (0.64/1.633 million) and associated pre- and post-game shows. The show’s hourly numbers were:
8 PM: 0.43 demo rating (1.701 million viewers)
9 PM: 0.43 demo rating (1.683 million viewers)
10 PM: 0.35 demo rating (1.413 million viewers)
Raw is averaging a 0.477 demo rating and 1.778 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.53 demo rating and 1.799 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.
