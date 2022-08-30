WWE Raw Rating, Audience Hit Four-Week Highs

This week’s episode of WWE Raw rose to a new four-week high in both the ratings and viewership. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.59 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.107 million viewers. Those numbers are up 7.3% and 5.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 2.005 million viewers. The numbers were the best for the show since the August 1st episode, the first following WWE SummerSlam, hit a 0.61 demo rating and 2.230 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, and #2 for all broadcast shows behind only The Bachelorette on ABC (0.78 demo rating, 3.307 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.59 demo rating (2.163 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.61 demo rating (2.222 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.937 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.478 demo rating and 1.785 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.53 demo rating and 1.803 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.