WWE Raw Rating, Audience Jump Following SummerSlam
August 8, 2023 | Posted by
WWE Raw took a bump up in the ratings following SummerSlam on Saturday. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.888 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 15.1% and 7.3% respectively from last week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 1.818 million.
The demo rating is the best for the show since the June 26th 3rd episode also had a 0.61 a 0.49, while the audience was the lowest since the May 29th episode had 1.611 million viewers.
Raw is averaging a 0.550 demo rating and 1.821 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.4714 demo rating and 1.762 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.
