WWE Raw Rating, Audience Rebound From Halloween Drop

This week’s episode of WWE Raw bounced back a bit from last week’s drop for Halloween. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.593 million viewers, up 19.4% and 6.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.36 demo rating and audience of 1.501 million viewers. Both numbers were still down slightly from the 0.45 demo rating and 1.641 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night, behind the NFL game on ESPN (2.75 demo rating/9.356 million viewers) and the pre-game show, post-game show, and SportsCenter per Showbuzz Daily. The ESPN2 simulcast of the NFL game was essentially tied with Raw in the ratings with a 0.43 demo rating and 1.175 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.474 demo rating and 1.766 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared with a 0.52 and 1.779 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.45 demo rating (1.723 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.646 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.37 demo rating (1.411 million viewers)