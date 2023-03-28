WWE Raw Rating, Audience Rise For WrestleMania Go-Home Show

The final WWE Raw before WrestleMania saw its numbers tick up from the previous week. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.843 million viewers, up 1.8% and 4.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.771 million. Both numbers were the highest for the show since the February 20th episode had a 0.56 and 2.006 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the NCAA women’s basketball tournament games on ESPN (0.44 demo rating/2.223 million viewers and 0.40/2.167 million). The show did rank behind The Bachelor on ABC (0.63 demo rating/3.404 million) and The Voice on NBC (0.60 demo rating/6.322 million) when factoring in broadcast shows.

The hourly numbers for the show were:

8 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.908 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.59 demo rating (1.921 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.701 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.533 demo rating and 1.834 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.46 demo rating and 1.722 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.