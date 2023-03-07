WWE Raw Rating, Audience Slightly Up

The rating and viewership for this week’s WWE Raw ticked up a notch from last week. Monday’s show brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.827 million viewers, up 2% and 3.3% from last week’s 0.51 demo rating and 1.768 million viewers. Both numbers were still below the 0.56 demo rating and 2.006 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night and #4 among all of television per Showbuzz Daily, behind only The Voice’s return (0.69 demo rating/6.436 million viewers), 911 on FOX (0.63 demo rating/4.953 million viewers), and The Bachelor on ABC (0.59/3.059 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.885 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.855 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.741 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.528 demo rating and 1.852 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.44 demo rating and 1.693 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.