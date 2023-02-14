wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Slip Ahead of Elimination Chamber
The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Raw was down ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.812 million viewers, down 14.6% and 2.9% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and 1.866 million viewers. Both metrics were the lowest for the show since the January 16th episode had a 0.42 demo rating and an audienc eof 1.489 million viewers.
Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating the college basketball game on ESPN (0.31 demo rating/1.018 million viewers) for the top spot.
Raw is averaging a 0.527 demo rating and 1.846 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.43 demo rating and 1.654 million viewers for the same time period in 2022. The hourly numbers for last night’s show were:
8 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.818 million viewers)
9 PM: 0.49 demo rating (1.924 million viewers)
10 PM: 0.45 demo rating (1.695 million viewers)
