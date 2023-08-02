WWE Raw Rating, Audience Slip From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the rating and audience drop from the week before. Monday night’s show scored a 0.53 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.759 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 7% and 3.3% respectively from last week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience of 1.818 million.

The demo rating is the lowest since the July 3rd episode drew a 0.49, while the audience was the lowest since the May 29th episode had 1.611 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.548 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.469 demo rating and 1.756 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.