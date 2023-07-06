WWE Raw Rating & Audience Slip Following Last Week’s Jump

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the ratings and audience slip from last week’s 12-week high. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.828 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 19.7% and 7.4% respectively from last week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 1.973 million. The demo rating was the lowest since the June 12th episode had a 0.46 demo rating, while the total audience was still slightly above the 1.821 million viewers from two weeks ago.

The cable TV rankings are not yet in for the night, though the show topped all broadcast ratings per Spoiler TV.

Raw is averaging a 0.547 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.463 demo rating and 1.734 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.