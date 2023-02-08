WWE Raw Rating, Audience Hit Three-Week Lows

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw was down in ratings and viewers to the lowest points in three weeks. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.866 million viewers, down 14.1% and 11.7% respectively from last week’s 0.64 demo rating and audience of 2.114 million. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the January 16th episode had a 0.42 demo rating and 1.489 million viewers.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating college basketball on ESPN (0.37 demo rating/1.154 million viewers) for the top spot.

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.57 demo rating (1.968 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.881 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.750 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.537 demo rating and 1.852 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.43 demo rating and 1.663 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.