WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Up From Last Week

This week’s WWE Raw saw a slight bump in the ratings and viewership from last week’s numbers. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.648 million viewers, up 2.3% and 3.5% from the previous week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.593 million. The rating was at its highest point since the October 24th episode scored a 0.45 demo rating, while the audience was the best since the October 17th episode had 1.801 million.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night according to Showbuzz Daily behind a pretty hefty rating for the NFL game on ESPN (3.81 demo rating, 12.769 million viewers), the pre- and post-game shows, Sportscenter, and the MNF countdown show at 6 PM.

In 2022 to date Raw is averaging a 0.474 demo rating and 1.764 million viewers, compared to a 0.51 demo rating and 1.775 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.789 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.684 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.40 demo rating (1.470 million viewers)