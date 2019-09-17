WWE Raw Rating, Audience Ticks Up After Clash of Champions

– Clash of Champions gave Raw a bit of a ratings boost, as it rebounded slightly from last week’s hefty drop. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.72 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.272 million viewers, up 3% and 7% from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and audience of 2.13 million. While the numbers up, the competition from Monday Night Football is still of course being felt; outside of last week, the episode had the lowest demo rating and audience since the June 17th episode brought in a 0.71 rating and 2.235 million viewers.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals last night per Showbuzz Daily behind the Monday Night Football game (4.12 demo rating/11.797 million viewers), the MNF Kickoff show (2.01/6.573 million), the post-game SportsCenter (1.38/3.334 million) and TLC’s 90 Day Fiance (0.83/2.673 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.76 demo rating (2.417 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.319 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.64 demo rating (2.079 million viewers)