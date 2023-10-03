WWE Raw Rating & Audience Up Ahead Of Fastlane

WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience rise heading into this week’s Fastlane PPV. Monday’s show garnered a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.511 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 11.6% and 3.1% respectively from last week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.465 million viewers.

Monday’s show had the best numbers since just before the start of NFL season, when the September 4th episode drew a 0.52 demo and 1.704 million viewers. This week’s Monday Night Football games drew a combined 4.46 demo rating and 16.589 million for the Seahawks vs. New York Giants between ABC and ESPN.

Raw is averaging a 0.536 demo rating and 1.767 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.477 demo rat8ing and 1.778 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.