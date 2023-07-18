WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the ratings and audience up a touch from last week’s numbers. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.57 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.881 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 1.8% and 4% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.809 million. The demo rating was the best since the June 26th episode drew a 0.61, while the audience was similarly the best since the same episode garnered 1.973 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.548 demo rating and 1.821 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.463 demo rating and 1.735 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.