WWE Raw Rating Backtracks, Viewership Hits Four-Month Low

– Raw predictably got battered by the new fall season and football. Monday’s episode slipped in both rating and viewership, bringing in a 0.93 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic. That’s off 6% from last week’s 0.99, although it was up slightly from the 0.92 two weeks ago. The viewership was 2.773 million, which is off 5% from last week’s 2.923. The total audience was the lowest since the June 13th episode brought in 2.542 million. The drop was not unexpected as several broadcast network shows premiered or were already back in force from last week, which causes a Raw drop each fall.

Raw ranked at #4 among cable originals for the night once again, per Showbuzz Daily. The NFL game won the night on ESPN (4.27 demo rating/11.944 million viewers), followed by the post-game SportsCenter (1.10/2.656 million) and Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood (1.04/1.976 million).

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.98 demo rating (2.945 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.89 demo rating (2.756 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.91 demo rating (2.619 million viewers)