WWE Raw Rating Down, Audience Slightly Up From Last Week

WWE Raw saw the rating tick down for this week’s episode of Raw, though the audience nosed upward. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.785 million viewers, down 5.6% and up 0.3% respectively from last week’s 0.54 demo rating and audience of 1.778 million. Raw’s demo rating was the lowest since the February 27th episode also scored a 0.53, while the audience was still below previous weeks and, outside of last week, the worst since the March 20th episode’s 1.771 million.

The NBA Playoffs on TNT impacted the ratings again, as they won the night among cable originals with a hefty 2.71 demo rating and 7.552 million for the 10:06 PM ET game, and a 1.53/4.558 million for the 7:30 PM ET game. Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind those two as well as the Inside the NBA post-game show (0.93/2.330 million). ABC’s primetime airing of Jeopardy! Masters won for broadcast shows with a 0.63 demo rating and 5.778 million viewers.

The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.779 million)

9 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.905 million)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.670 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.551 demo rating and 1.848 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.47 demo rating and 1.725 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.