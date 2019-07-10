WWE Raw Rating Down Heading Into Extreme Rules

– The rating and viewership for Raw backtracked a bit ahead of this weekend’s Extreme Rules. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.72 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.352 million viewers, down 8% and 6% from last week’s 0.79 demo rating and 2.496 million viewers. The numbers were the lowest for Raw since the June 17th episode scored a 0.71 rating and an audience of 2.235 million.

Raw came in at #5 among cable originals for the night, pushed down by direct competition in the Home Run Derby on ESPN and Celebrity Softball game that followed. The main Home Run Derby topped the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily with a 1.80 demo rating and 5.347 million viewers, followed by the prelude (1.02/3.429 million), Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 (0.85/1.758 million) and the Celebrity Softball game (0.85/2.157 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.71 demo rating (2.384 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.73 demo rating (2.349 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.73 demo rating (2.322 million viewers)