WWE RAW Rating Down Slightly From Last Week, Viewership Increases

Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was up in viewers after Survivor Series, but the key 18-49 rating was down.

The show had 1.668 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.646 million. Meanwhile, it had a 0.40 rating, which is only down slightly from last week’s 0.41. The first hour ad 1.951 million viewers and a 0.46 rating. Hour two had 1.619 million viewers and a 0.39 rating. Finally, the third hour had 1.433 million viewers and a 0.36 rating.

RAW was #6-8 for the night. It was behind ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, with the game between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis drawing 10,882,000 viewers and a 3.18 rating for the top spot.