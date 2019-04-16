WWE Raw Rating Down For Superstar Shakeup

– The rating for this week’s Raw dropped back to usual levels for the Superstar Shakeup. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.91 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.665 million viewers. Those numbers are down 16% and 9% from last week’s 1.08 demo rating and 2.924 million viewers. They were still better than the weeks leading up to the PPV though; other than last week, they were the best since the March 11th episode had a 0.97 demo rating and 2.819 million viewers.

The show’s biggest problem came in that they were up against the NBA Playoffs, which have always competed for the same audience as Raw. The Playoffs took the top two spots among cable originals forr the night, with the Nets/76ers game at #1 (1.14 demo rating, 2.846 million viewers) and the Clippers vs. Warriors game at #2 (1.11/2.771 million) per Showbuzz Daily. Raw came in at #3. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.92 demo rating (2.760 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.93 demo rating (2.690 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.87 demo rating (2.546 million viewers)