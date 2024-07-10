WWE Raw Rating, Audience Down From Last Week

The post-Money in the Bank episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience backtrack a bit from the week before. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.75 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 4.8% and 6.8% respectively from last week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 1.878 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the June 17th episode drew a 0.55, while the total audience was the worst since the same episode had 1.747 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.568 demo rating and 1.737 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.548 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.