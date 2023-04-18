wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Slightly Drops Against NBA Playoffs
This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the slightest of drops in the rating and audience from last week. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.815 million viewers. Those numbers are down 1.7% and 0.2% from the previous week’s 0.59 demo rating and 1.818 million viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the March 27th episode did a 0.56, while the audience was the smallest since the March 20th episode had 1.771 million.
Raw ranked #3 among cable originals last night per Showbuzz Daily, as it was facing off against the NBA Playoffs. The playoff games led the way for TV with a 1.54 demo rating and 4.322 million viewers for the 10:02 PM-starting game on ESPN, and a 1.08/3.004 million viewers for the 7:33 PM-starting game. Those likely had an impact on Raw’s numbers.
Raw is averaging a 0.553 demo rating and 1.858 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.47 and 1.746 million for the same time period in 2022. The hourly numbers for last night were:
8 PM: 0.61 demo rating (1.945 million viewers)
9 PM: 0.60 demo rating (1.919 million viewers)
10 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.582 million viewers)
