WWE Raw Rating Hits Five-Week High, Viewership Best In Four Weeks

WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience rise coming out of Crown Jewel. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.522 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 9.3% and 9.5% respectively from last week’s 0.43 demo rating and audience of 1.390 million.

Monday’s episode had the best demo rating since the October 2nd show also has a 0.48, while the audience was the best since the October 9th episode’s 1.557 million viewers. The final numbers for this week’s Monday Night Football are not yet in.

Raw is averaging a 0.526 demo rating and 1.735 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.474 demo rating and 1.766 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.