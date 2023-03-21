WWE Raw Rating Hits Four-Week High, Audience Ticks Up

The rating and audience for this week’s WWE Raw rose slightly, with the rating hitting a four-week best. Monday night’s show drew a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.771 million viewers, up 3.1% and 3.9% from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 1.705 million. The demo rating was the highest since the February 20th episode brought in a 0.56, while the audience was below the 1.827 million from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind the World Baseball Classic coverage on Fox Sports 1 (0.68 demo rating, 1.885 million viewers).

The show is averaging a 0.53 demo rating and 1.833 million viewers to date, compared to a 0.45 and 1.700 million for the same time period in 2022. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.778 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.57 demo rating (1.807 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.729 million viewers)