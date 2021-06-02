WWE Raw Rating Hits 2021 Low, Viewership Down

The ratings for this week’s episode of Raw hit a low point for 2021 against the NBA Playoffs. According to PW Torch, Monday’s episode brought in a 0.44 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.418 million viewers. Those numbers are down 2% and 12% respectively from last week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.62 million.

The demo rating is the lowest since the December 14th, 2020 episode had a 0.41. Meanwhile, the viewership appears to be an all-time low for the show. The hourly viewership numbers were:

8 PM: 1.536 million

9 PM: 1.549 million

10 PM: 1.168 million