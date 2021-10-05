WWE Raw Rating Hits Four Week High For Draft, Viewership Up

The WWE Draft gave this week’s Raw a ratings bounce to its best numbers of the fall TV season. Monday night’s episode of Raw drew a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.857 million viewers, up 8.3% and 8.7% respectively from last week’s 0.48 demo rating and 1.709 million.

The rating was the best for the show since the September 6th show also drew a 0.52, while the audience was the best since the August 30th episode’s 1.907 million viewers. Raw is averaging a 0.526 demo rating and 1.799 million viewers in 2021, down from a 0.59 demo rating and 1.93 million for the time time period in 2020.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals tonight (per Showbuzz Daily, with all of ESPN’s NFL coverage from the Kickoff show to SportsCenter claiming the top five spots. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.949 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.902 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.48 demo rating (1.721 million viewers)