WWE Raw Rating Hits Three-Month Low Against Monday Night Football’s Return
– As is typical, the NFL flattened Raw in the ratings upon its return this week. Monday night’s episode of Raw brought in a 0.69 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.13 million viewers this week, down 16% and 11% from last week’s 0.83 demo rating and 2.405 million viewers. The Raw rating and audience was the worst since the June 10th episode hit a 0.66 rating and 2.125 million viewers.
Raw obviously took the hit due to football, which led the way across all of television, cable or otherwise, with a 4.44 demo rating and 13.078 million viewers. #2 went to the 10:27 PM ET NFL game (3.76 rating/10.619 million viewers). Raw was down at #6, with the NFL pre-show (1.14/3.263 million), the post-game SportsCenter (0.98/2.574 million) and 90 Day Fiance on TLC (0.72/2.231 million) coming in ahead of it. The hourly numbers were:
8 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.362 million viewers)
9 PM: 0.70 demo rating (2.183 million viewers)
10 PM: 0.63 demo rating (1.845 million viewers)
