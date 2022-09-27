WWE Raw Rating Holds Even, Audience Ticks Up

The rating for this week’s episode of Raw was steady with last week, while viewership bounced back a bit. Monday’s show brought in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.674 million viewers, even with and up 5% from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and 1.594 million viewers. The audience was still a little below the 1.71 million from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night, coming in behind the NFL game and its various pre-and-post-game shows per Showbuzz Daily. The ESPN-airing game won the night with a 2.72 demo rating and 7.737 million viewers; it also ranked #5 in its simulcast on ESPN 2 with a 0.56 and 1.429 million. The ABC Monda Night Football game had a 2.27 demo rating and 10.175 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.478 demo rating and 1.783 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.53 and 1.798 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.45 demo rating (1.728 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.47 demo rating (1.751 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.43 demo rating (1.543 million viewers)