WWE Raw Rating Holds Steady, Viewership Down Slightly Heading Into TLC

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw held steady for the final show before TLC, while viewership ticked down just a bit. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.69 rating and 2.15 million viewers. That’s even with last week’s 0.69 demo rating and down 3% from 2.208 million viewers. The viewership was still up from the 2.109 million two weeks ago, and down from the 0.71 that same week.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Monday Night Football (3.53 demo rating, 11.36 million viewers), the MNF kickoff show (1.60/5.700 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (1.23/3.336 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.74 demo rating (2.255 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.70 demo rating (2.201 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.62 demo rating (1.995 million viewers)