WWE Raw Rating Up From Last Week, Viewership Hits Low

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw rebounded from last week, though overall viewership hit a new low. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.81 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.286 million viewers. Those numbers are up 2% and down 3 respectively from last week’s 0.79 demo rating and 2.368 million viewers. The demo rating was still down from the 0.87 fropm two weeks ago, while the viewership marked a new low for the series over the past several years.

Raw ranked #5 for the night on the whole among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. As usual for the fall, Monday Night Football and its pre/post-shows controlled the top spots, with the game in #1 (3.62 demo rating/11.237 million viewers) followed by the kickoff show (1.46/4.746 million) and the post-show (1.21/3.088 million). Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 was #4 (0.84/1.607 million).

Raw’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.262 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.85 demo rating (2.399 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.83 demo rating (2.196 million viewers)