WWE Raw Rating Noses Down, Viewership Ticks Up

The rating for this week’s episode of Raw was just slightly down, while viewership rose from last week. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.79 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.437 million viewers, down just under 1% and up 4% respectively from last week’s 0.80 demo rating and 2.337 million viewers. The rating was still better than the two weeks that preceded last week, and the viewership total was the highest number of 2020 so far.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, topping 90 Day Fiance on TLC (0.71 demo rating, 2.360 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.87 demo rating (2.671 million viewers)

8 PM: 0.82 demo rating (2.559 million viewers)

8 PM: 0.68 demo rating (2.082 million viewers)