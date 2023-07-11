WWE Raw Rating Rebounds From Last Week, Audience Down Slightly

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the ratings bounce back from last week’s drop while the total audience was a bit down. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.809 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 14.3% and down 1% respectively from last week’s 0.49 demo rating and audience of 1.828 million. The demo rating was the still down a bit from the 0.61 number from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the June 12th episode garnered 1.595 million.

The cable TV rankings are not yet in for the night, though the show topped all broadcast ratings per Spoiler TV.

Raw is averaging a 0.548 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.463 demo rating and 1.734 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.