WWE Raw Rating Rebounds For New Year’s Eve Episode

Raw saw a rating bounceback from its Christmas eve low for this week’s episode. Monday’s New Year’s Eve episode brought in a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.968 million viewers, up 5% and 11% from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and 1.775 million viewers. The numbers are still significantly down from the 0.86 demo rating and 2.547 million from two weeks ago. That said, there’s a caveat in that New Year’s Eve is also a night when many people aren’t watching traditional shows.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The top four spots were dominated by NCAA Bowl games on ESPN. The game that started at 7:39 PM ET led the way with a 1.38 demo rating and 5.142 million, followed by the 3:48 PM ET game (0.94/3.830 million), the evening SportsCenter (0.72/1.936 million) and then the noon game (0.60/2.663 million).

The hourly numbers for Raw were:

8 PM: 0.61 demo rating (2.035 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.60 demo rating (2.026 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.843 million viewers)