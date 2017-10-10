WWE Raw Rating Rebounds, Viewership Up

– This week’s episode of Raw bounced back in both ratings and viewership from last week’s three and four month lows. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.96 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, up 4% from the previous week’s 0.93 demo rating. The audience was 2.871 million, also up 4% from last week’s 2.773 million. Both numbers were still below the 0.99 and 2.923 million from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night. The Monday Night Football game won the night with a 3.71 demo rating and 10.281 million viewers, followed by the AL Division series game on FOX Sports (1.24/4.492 million), Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 (1.10/2.08 million) and then SportsCenter (1.08/2.644 million) per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.99 demo rating (3.008 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.97 demo rating (2.894 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.93 demo rating (2.711 million viewers)