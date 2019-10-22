WWE Raw Rating Rises, Viewership Nudges Up

– This week’s episode of Raw rebounded a little in the ratings following last week’s slip. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.75 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.320 million viewers, up 2% each from last week’s 0.73 demo rating and audience of 2.279 million. The rating was dead even with the number from two weeks ago, while viewership was slightly below that episode’s 2.334 million.

Raw ranked #5 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, behind the NFL game (3.65 demo rating, 10.839 million viewers), the MNF Kickoff show (1.98/6.543 million), the post-game SportsCenter (1.15/2.770 million) and TLC’s 90 Day Fiance (0.90/2.849 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.74 demo rating (2.477 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.373 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.72 demo rating (2.175 million viewers)