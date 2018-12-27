WWE Raw Rating Sinks on Christmas Eve to New Low

– The rating for Raw — to the surprise of no one — hit a new low airing on Christmas Eve. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.775 million viewers. Those numbers are down 36% and 30% from last week’s 0.86 demo rating and 2.547 million viewers. As you can probably guess, airing on the least-watched night of television for the year had some impact there. This is why most networks aired reruns or specials.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind just the NFL game and its associated programs. The game itself was #1 with a 2.32 rating and 8.597 million viewers, followed by the kickoff show (1.03 rating, 3.911 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (0.92/2.831 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.752 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.789 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.784 million viewers)