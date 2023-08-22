WWE Raw Rating Hits Six-Week Low, Viewership Lowest Since January

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience were down this week to multi-week lows. Monday night’s show brought in a 0.50 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.591 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 9.1% and 9.5% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.757 million.

The demo rating is the lowest for the show since the July 3rd episode scored a 0.49. Meanwhile, the total audience was the lowest since the January 16th episode had 1.489 million.

Raw is averaging a 0.549 demo rating and 1.813 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.475 demo rating and 1.776 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.