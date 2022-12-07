WWE Raw Rating Slightly Up, Audience Down

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the rating nose up, while the overall audience was down. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.536 million viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and down 7.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.40 demo rating and 1.668 million viewers. The demo rating was tied with the 0.41 from two weeks ago, though the audience was the lowest for Raw since the October 31st episode had 1.501 million.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the NFL game on ESPN claiming #1 (2.72 demo rating/10.131 million viewers). The NFL post-game show (1.26/3.773 million), kickoff show (1.18/4.902 million), SportsCenter (0.68/1.957 million), and countdown show (0.43/1.271 million) took spots #2 through 5.

Raw is averaging a 0.47 demo rating and 1.755 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.51 demo rating and 1.767 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers for last night were:

8 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.748 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.596 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.35 demo rating (1.263 million viewers)