WWE Raw Rating Slips Against NBA Playoffs, Audience Down

This week’s episode of WWE Raw predictably fell in the ratings due to competition from the NBA Playoffs, as did the total viewership. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.647 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 13% and 8.7% from the previous week’s 0.54 demo rating and 1.803 million viewers. The demo rating was the worst since the March 7th episode scored a 0.45, while the overall audience was the lowest on USA Network since the January 17th episode garnered 1.613 million. (There were lower numbers in February but those were for SyFy airings due to the Olympics).

Raw ranked #3 among cable originals for the day behind the two NBA Playoff games on TNT, which nailed down numbers of 1.08/3.216 million and 0.96/2.738 million. The show is averaging a 0.474 demo rating and 1.746 million viewers in 2022 to date, down from a 0.57 demo rating and 1.856 million viewers.

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.804 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.48 demo rating (1.865 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.44 demo rating (1.456 million viewers)