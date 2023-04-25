WWE Raw Rating Slips, Viewership Even With Previous Week

The rating for this week’s episode of WWE Raw was slightly down from the week before, while the total audience was steady. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.815 million viewers, down 3.5% and even with last week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 1.815 million.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the March 27th episode also brought in a 0.56 demo rating. Like last week, the total viewership was the lowest since the March 20th episode had 1.771 million viewers.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The top two spots went to the NBA Playoffs on ESPN, with the Grizzlies vs. Lakers scoring a 1.64 demo rating and 4.264 million and the Bucks vs. Heat game drawing a 1.24 and 3.497 million viewers. #3 was the NBA Playoffs post-show with a 0.73 and 1.805 million. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.840 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.59 demo rating (1.939 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.666 million viewers)

Raw is averaging a 0.554 demo rating and 1.856 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.47 demo rating and 1.738 million for the same time period in 2022.