WWE Raw Rating Slips, Viewership Up From Last Week

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw saw its rating tick from last week, while the total audience rose. Monday’s show garnered a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.465 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 2.3% and up 10.1% respectively from last week’s 0.44 demo rating and audience of 1.331 million viewers.

Monday’s show was still up from the 0.40 demo rating from two weeks ago, while the audience was the best since the September 4th episode had a 1.704 million. This week’s Monday Night Football games drew a 3.84 demo rating and 13.719 million for Philly vs. Tampa Bay on ABC and a 2.29/7.688 million for Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati on ESPN.

Raw is averaging a 0.537 demo rating and 1.773 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.478 demo rat8ing and 1.783 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.